Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Punjab petrol pumps go on strike to protest high fuel taxes
Petrol prices have skyrocketed across the nation.

Punjab petrol pumps go on strike to protest high fuel taxes

1 min read . 01:01 PM IST ANI

  • Fuel prices are cheaper by at least 5 in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh
  • Diesel price in the state has hit 73.23 a litre as of today while petrol rate has touched 79.77 per litre

LUDHIANA : Protesting against increased excise duty levied on petrol products in the state, petrol pump dealers across Punjab have gone for a strike on Wednesday by shutting down their pumps for business from 8 am to 5 pm.

Protesting against increased excise duty levied on petrol products in the state, petrol pump dealers across Punjab have gone for a strike on Wednesday by shutting down their pumps for business from 8 am to 5 pm.

Diesel price in the state has hit 73.23 a litre as of today while petrol rate has touched 79.77 per unit.

Diesel price in the state has hit 73.23 a litre as of today while petrol rate has touched 79.77 per unit.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Speaking to ANI, Rajkumar a worker in a petrol pump in the state said, "Fuel prices are cheaper by at least 5 in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh. It is only here in our Punjab that the prices are going through the roof because of increased taxes."

"Our senior fraternity member Chawla ji committed suicide to voice his protest in this regard," he added.

Petrol prices have skyrocketed across the nation.

Though prices are high in Punjab, they are not the highest in the country. Mumbai currently sells petrol at 87.19 per litre.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated