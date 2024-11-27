Punjab: Police arrest 2 Bishnoi gang members after dramatic shootout in Jalandhar

The Punjab Police on Wednesday morning arrested two members of the notorious Bishnoi gang after a dramatic chase and a shootout in Jalandhar.

The police also seized three pistols and several cartridges from them.

The police said that during the chase, the suspects fired at the cops, after which the police opened fire in retaliation. The arrested suspects have multiple cases registered against them, including extortion, murder, Arms Act and drugs law, said the police.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigations to uncover more about the gang's activities and connections.

"Jalandhar Commissionerate Police (@CPJalandhar ) apprehends two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in #Jalandhar after a hot chase and shootout. The police opened fire in retaliation after the suspects fired at them during the chase. The arrested individuals have multiple cases registered against them including Extortion, Murder, Arms Act & NDPS Act. Recovery: 3 weapons and multiple cartridges" Punjab Police said in a X post.

About Bishnoi gang: As per the details, the Bishnoi gang has about 700 shooters across the country and under police scanner for several high-profile murders. This also includes murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala and political Baba Siddique.

The gang is led by the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in the Sabarmati jail in Gujarat.

A week ago, reports arrived that Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in the United States.

According to reports, Anmol was taken into custody in California.

The development comes days after Mumbai police sent a proposal for extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence's younger brother following the US authorities informing his presence in their country.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi. Anmol Bishnoi is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022.