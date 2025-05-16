Punjab police busts a cross-border, ISI-controlled-Pakistan based narco-smuggling module; 85 kg heroin recovered

Tarn Tran police have busted a cross-border, ISI-controlled-Pakistan based narco-smuggling module operated by UK-based drug handler Lalli, DGP Punjab Police said. They have arrested India-based operative Amarjot Singh Jota Sandhu and recovered 85 kg heroin.

“Amarjot was receiving consignments from cross border smugglers and supplying drugs across #Punjab. His residence served as a major stash point for the network,” he stated. Amarjot is a resident of Village Bhittewad, Amritsar Rural.

FIR registered; investigation underway "FIR has been registered, further investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages. We are actively pursuing leads and expect more arrests and recoveries in the coming days. @PunjabPoliceInd remains unwavering in its war against drugs, and such recoveries reaffirm our resolve to make #Punjab drug-free," he added.

Yudh Nashian Virudh (war against drugs) campaign As part of the ongoing 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs) campaign, which started two-and-a-half months back, Punjab Police conducted a cordon and search operation at bus terminals across the state.

Under the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the operation was launched in all the 28 police districts in Punjab on Thursday. All the police commissioners and senior superintendents of police were ordered to ensure huge deployment of police force under the monitoring of SP-rank officers to make it successful, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said.

He stated that during the operation carried out at bus stands across the state, suspicious individuals were checked.

In addition, police teams continued their anti-drug campaign, conducting raids at 486 locations on Thursday. The official statement said these efforts led to the arrest of 124 alleged drug smugglers and the registration of 83 FIRs across the state.

With these latest arrests, the total number of drug smugglers apprehended during the 75-day campaign has risen to 11,208.

Meanwhile, Shukla stated that Thursday's raids resulted in the seizure of 4.02 kg of heroin, 2.5 kg of opium, and ₹27,090 in suspected drug-related transactions from those arrested.

He added that more than 200 police teams, comprising over 1,200 personnel and supervised by 87 gazetted officers—carried out the raids statewide, checking 481 suspicious individuals during the day-long operation.