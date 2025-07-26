Punjab Police busts ‘major’ drug trafficking cartel with links to Pakistan-based smugglers, 6 kg heroin seized

In a major crackdown against cross-border narco-smuggling, the Punjab Police said on Saturday it busted "a well-organised heroin trafficking cartel with direct links to Pakistan-based smugglers."

Police said they recovered 6.106 Kg heroin and two motorcycles during the operation.

They said key accused Sarbjit alias Joban, who was operating from a border-area village, "is in direct contact with notorious smuggler Rana across the border."

Sarbjit was arrested along with a juvenile, with 1 Kg heroin recovered from them, they added.

"His interrogation leads to the arrest of two more smugglers — Dharam Singh and Kulbir Singh — from Ajnala, with over 5 Kg heroin seized," police said.

They also informed that FIRs were registered at PS Airport and PS Chheharta under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Earlier on July 24, the Punjab Police conducted raids at 400 locations, leading to the arrest of 85 drug smugglers after registration of 60 FIRs across the state, Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab said in an official statement.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 23,237 in 145 days, it stated. The raids have resulted in the recovery of 1.6 kg of heroin, 1 kg of opium, 8353 intoxicant tablets, pills and injections and ₹8.09 lakh in drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.