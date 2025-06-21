Punjab Police busts Pakistan-linked BKI terror module in Amritsar, 6 pistols among weapons seized; one arrested

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it had busted a terror module of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The BKI terror module was operated by a UK-based hamdler, who was a close associate of a Pakistan-based terrorist named Harvinder Singh Rana.

The Punjab Police has also apprehended a local operative named Onkar Singh alias Nawab, a resident of Jalalusma village in Amritsar district.

“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh @ Dharma Sandhu, a close associate of Pak based Terrorist Harvinder Rinda and apprehends one local operative, Onkar Singh,” DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

Police have recovered six sophisticated pistols, our 9 mm Glock pistols and two .30 bore pistols from the accused, he said.

“An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway to unearth the broader network,” the Punjab Police DGP said in the X post.

“Punjab Police remains committed to neutralising terrorist threats and maintaining peace in the state,” he added.

Dharam Singh, who was the operator of this BKI terror module, was a close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, the police said.

Weapons delivered via drones, meant for terror activities Sharing the details of the operation, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest was made after cops received precise intelligence inputs and and coordinated with each other to get to the accused.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the weapons delivered via drones were meant for disruptive activities,” Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Onkar Singh was part of a sleeper cell activated by foreign-based handlers to destabilise the state.

Bhullar further revealed that the seized weapons were meant to be distributed among local operatives of the terror outfit to carry out targeted killings and terror activities in Punjab.

“The weapons were meant to be distributed among local operatives to execute targeted killings and terror activities Punjab. We are working to uncover the entire network and its international linkages,” Bhullar said.