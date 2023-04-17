Punjab Police conducts special search operation at all bus stands, railway stations in state1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 01:50 AM IST
The operation was conducted from 2pm to 6pm simultaneously across the state under which police teams along with the central armed police forces teams with the assistance of sniffer dogs frisked people arriving and departing at railway stations and bus stands
CHANDIGARH : Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a special cordon and search operation at all bus stands and railway stations across the state.
