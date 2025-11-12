Punjab Police foils plot to kill businessman, 2 gangsters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang held after gunfight

Punjab Police on Wednesday said its Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police, foiled a gangster plot and arrested two operatives linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Advertisement

The two gang members identified as Sharanjit Singh and Aman Kumar were nabbed following an exchange of fire at Ghaghar Bridge on the Ambala– Dera Bassi highway, police said.

Preliminary probe revealed that the two suspects, involved in a recent shootout at Rajpura, had been tasked by Dhillon to target a Punjab-based businessman, the police also said.

In a social media post on X, Punjab Police Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said: “In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with SAS Nagar Police, foils a gangster plot and apprehends two operatives — Sharanjit Singh and Aman Kumar — linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, following an exchange of fire at Ghaghar Bridge on the Ambala–Dera Bassi highway. During the operation, the accused opened fire on the police party in an attempt to flee and sustained bullet injuries in the retaliatory fire. Preliminary investigation reveals that the duo, involved in a recent shootout at Rajpura, had been tasked by Goldy Dhillon to target a businessman in Punjab.”

Advertisement

“Two .32 calibre pistols and 10 live cartridges” were recovered from their possession, the DGP said.

“Punjab Police remains resolute in its mission to dismantle gangster networks and ensure peace and security across Punjab," he added.

Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi killed in Canada Recently, a 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman, Darshan Singh Sahsi, was killed in a fatal shooting in Canada's Abbotsford.

Advertisement

The patrol officers took the victim to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds, reported the Vancouver Sun, citing a statement by the Abbotsford Police.

Also Read | Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon shot in Canada; Rohit Godara gang claims attack

"Despite life-saving medical efforts of first responders, the man succumbed to his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is still in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to support efforts in uncovering the full circumstances surrounding this incident," Sergeant Paul Walker said, as per the Vancouver Sun.

Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldy Dhillon claimed responsibility for Darshan Singh Sahsi's murder.

Sharing a post on Facebook, Dhillon claimed responsibility for the murder, stating that the victim was involved in a major drug trade and had allegedly ignored the gang's demands for money.