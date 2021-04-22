A total of 130 FIRs were registered against violators of Covid-19 safety protocols in the last 24 hours across Punjab , the state police said.

Among those booked include 189 owners of shops, dhabas, ahaatas, hotels, restaurants, clubs who were found flouting the limit of customers admissible in premises and night curfew timings.

In view of the spiking cases, Punjab has imposed a ban on all social, political, religious and cultural gatherings. The state government had also announced that all malls, shops, markets, bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres and sports complexes in the state will stay closed till 30 April.

All weekly markets will also be closed, it said, as per the new guidelines which were issued on Monday. Marriages and wedding functions can be organised but only 20 people are allowed to attend them.

Night curfew timings across the state are from 8 pm to 5 am, including for weddings. However, all the essential activities including operations of the industry as well as 'to and fro' movement of passengers travelling via air, trains, buses, etc have been exempted from curfew restrictions.

The Punjab government also directed the transport department to restrict the number of passengers in buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws to 50% of the vehicle's capacity.

Cases in Punjab

The state on Wednesday saw another record single-day spike of 4,970 cases, taking the count to 3,14,269.

Punjab's previous biggest jump in daily infections of 4,957 was reported on 18 April.

Sixty-nine more fatalities pushed the toll to 8,114 in the state, according to a medical bulletin issued on Wednesday. The number of active cases jumped to 38,866 from 36,709 on Tuesday.

Ten people succumbed to Covid-19 in Amritsar, followed by seven each in Ferozepur and Ludhiana and six each in Patiala and Mohali, among covid-related fatalities.

Ludhiana witnessed 879 cases, the highest number of infections in the state, followed by 692 in Mohali and 462 in Patiala.

There are 42 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 495 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan has ordered an immediate ban on all elective surgeries in hospitals and also directed reserving 75% beds in private hospitals for Covid patients, amid the second wave of Covid-19.

With inputs from agencies.

