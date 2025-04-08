’Lawrence Bishnoi, ISI, Pakistani gangster involved’: Punjab police arrest accused behind blast at BJP leader’s house

  • The blast at the BJP leader's house was a major conspiracy of Pakistan's ISI, Lawrence Bishnoi, and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, said the Punjab police.

Updated8 Apr 2025, 04:15 PM IST
The blast at the BJP leader's house was a major conspiracy of Pakistan's ISI, Lawrence Bishnoi, and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, the Punjab police said.
Two persons were held in connection with a grenade attack at former Punjab minister and BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, the Punjab police said. The blast at the BJP leader's house was a major conspiracy of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti, police added.

The Punjab police further said the e-rickshaw used in the crime has also been recovered.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Special Director General of Police (law and order) Arpit Shukla said the crime was committed to disturb communal harmony in Punjab.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested in Mohali after dramatic police standoff

"It was a major conspiracy of Pakistan's ISI. Zeeshan Akhtar, who is an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and (Pakistani gangster) Shahzad Bhatti, had hatched a conspiracy," said Shukla.

He further said an investigation into the possible links of the Babbar Khalsa International is also underway, adding that the Punjab police was also in touch with the central agencies.

An ANI report citing official sources also said the attack was the handiwork of Pakistan's ISI.

Also Read | Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar; probe on

According to the report, the mastermind of the attack was identified as Zeeshan Akhtar and it was a "cross-border planned attack."

Akhtar is also wanted in Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique's murder case.

A blast was reported outside the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Punjab's Jalandhar in the early hours today.

"Around 1 am, we got information of a blast here, after which we reached the spot and started the investigation. The forensic team is investigating the matter...We are also monitoring the CCTV... The forensic team is investigating whether it is a grenade attack or something else," Dhanpreet Kaur, Jalandhar Police Commissioner, told reporters.

Also Read | Pakistan’s ISI behind grenade attack at Amritsar’s Thakurdwara temple?

Manoranjan Kalia said that he was sleeping when the blast occurred outside his residence.

"There was a blast at around 1 am... I was sleeping, and I thought that it was the sound of thunder...Later, I was informed that a blast had taken place...after this, I sent my gunman to the police station...CCTV is being investigated; forensic experts are also present here," Kalia said.

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 03:14 PM IST
