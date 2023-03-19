Punjab police says Amritpal Singh was ‘chased for about 25 kms but…’2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.
The Punjab Police along with Rapid Action Force on Sunday conducted a flag march to nab pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Waris De Punjab’ leader Amritpal Singh. The territorial jurisdiction of Punjab is under suspension on mobile internet services and SMS services has been extended in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab till 20 March, midnight.
