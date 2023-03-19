Punjab police says Amritpal Singh was ‘chased for about 25 kms but…’

The Punjab Police along with Rapid Action Force on Sunday conducted a flag march to nab pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Waris De Punjab’ leader Amritpal Singh. The territorial jurisdiction of Punjab is under suspension on mobile internet services and SMS services has been extended in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab till 20 March, midnight.

"All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab are suspended till March 20 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab said in a statement on Sunday.

On Sunday, Jalandhar CP KS Chahal told news agency, “He (Amritpal Singh) was chased by police for about 20-25 kms but he managed to escape. We've recovered a no. of weapons and 2 cars also seized. Search underway and we'll arrest him soon. Law & order will be maintained".

#WATCH | He was chased by police for about 20-25 kms but he managed to escape. We've recovered a no. of weapons & 2 cars also seized. Search underway & we'll arrest him soon. Law & order will be maintained: Jalandhar CP KS Chahal on 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh pic.twitter.com/q5P1KI66Qs — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

According to news agency ANI, Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh Sandhu is a radical self-styled Indian Khalistani separatist activist and fugitive from Punjab, India. He heads an organisation called ‘Waris Panjab De’.

Why is Amritpal Singh getting arrested?

The 30 year old Amritpal Singh and his followers in ‘Waris De Punjab' has been accused of spreading communal tension in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh arrest: Latest update

According to news agency PTI, four arrested members of an outfit headed by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh were brought to Assam's Dibrugarh on Sunday even as the hunt for the radical preacher and his associates continued.

The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with the police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him, officials said.

Further, security have been tightened at Amritpal's native village Jallupur Khera in Amritsar, where his father Tarsem Singh alleged that his son has been detained by police.'