Punjab: Police sells Covid-19 care kits for 1,700 for asymptomatic patients

Ludhiana: The Ludhiana police are selling coronavirus care kits through the police canteen to people who are testing positive for the virus but have no symptoms and are under home isolation.

These kits are being sold at the price of ₹1,700, inclusive of all taxes and home delivery charges.

"Each kit contains 18 items including vitamin and zinc tablets, and pulse oximeter. Asymptomatic patients can buy them at ₹1,700 which is lesser than the market price," said R Agarwal, Police Commissioner.

Punjab: Police are selling 'Corona care kit' at affordable price in Ludhiana. Police Commissioner R Agarwal says,"Each kit contains 18 items incl vitamin & zinc tablets, & pulse oximeter. Asymptomatic patients can buy them at ₹1700 which is lesser than market price."(5.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/rEZk5EXGgk — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 1,515 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 61,527 in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for coronavirus, Chief Minister's Office said.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via