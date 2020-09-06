Punjab: Police sells Covid-19 care kits for 1,700 for asymptomatic patients

Ludhiana: The Ludhiana police are selling coronavirus care kits through the police canteen to people who are testing positive for the virus but have no symptoms and are under home isolation.

These kits are being sold at the price of ₹1,700, inclusive of all taxes and home delivery charges.

These kits are being sold at the price of ₹1,700, inclusive of all taxes and home delivery charges.

"Each kit contains 18 items including vitamin and zinc tablets, and pulse oximeter. Asymptomatic patients can buy them at ₹1,700 which is lesser than the market price," said R Agarwal, Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 1,515 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 61,527 in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday ended his week-long self-isolation after testing negative for coronavirus, Chief Minister's Office said.

