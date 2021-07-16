Amid efforts to put an end to the infighting in the Punjab Congress , the party's General Secretary in-charge of the state unit, Harish Rawat will visit Chandigarh to meet state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tomorrow.

Rawat has said that CM Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly polls since his governance has earned praise from the people of the state and also because "Punjabis do not want to experiment with their political leadership."

Meanwhile, CM Singh today slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over its criticism of his government's decision on debt waiver for farm labourers and landless farmers, saying it exposed the opposition party's “anti-farmer stance".

AAP had termed the Punjab government's recent decision of waiving ₹590 crore worth loans under a farm debt waiver scheme for labourers and the landless farmers as a ploy to fool people ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

“The AAP criticism of my government's decision on debt waiver exposes Arvind Kejriwal's party's anti-farmer stance," the CM said in a statement.

Power tussle in Punjab Congress

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Sidhu openly rebelled against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year.

The party leadership had conducted several meetings with state leaders to understand the issues and find a middle ground.

A few days back, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also assumed the role of a mediator and facilitated a meeting between Sidhu and party leader Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday.

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources.

