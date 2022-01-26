Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a 2-day visit to Punjab from January 28 to 30 January. He would be visiting several assembly constituencies there, including Jalandhar and Amritsar, news agency ANI reported.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

AAP Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal last week.

Last week, Arvind Kejriwal has asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred choice for the chief ministerial candidate and launched a mobile number for the purpose.

He even stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann, who is Punjab unit chief and the MP from Sangrur.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

