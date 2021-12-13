Punjab Elections 2022: The Congress on Monday appointed state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as the chairman of the Pradesh Election Committee.

The Congress party today released the list of members part of the election committee. Besides Sidhu and chief minister Channi, Ambika Soni, Sunil Jhakhar, Pratap Singh Bajwa are also part of the committee.

Congress appoints Pradesh Election Committee of Punjab ahead #PunjabElections2022



Party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to be the Chairman of the Committee. pic.twitter.com/QMe6xWSngl — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

This comes just a day after Sidhu said that he will never be a showpiece to win elections and never lie to the people of the state for coming to power. He said he had never asked for any position from anyone in his life but always wanted Punjab's welfare.

"Neither have I demanded anything in life nor will I ever do so. I have never even asked people for votes," Sidhu said while responding to a question from whom on whether he would be named as the chief minister by the Congress if it wins the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

"Responsibility either makes you better or bitter. I have a bitter experience. I had a role in making three governments in Punjab. I was campaigning. But in this system, a good man is made a showpiece. He is only kept for winning elections.

"I will never be a showpiece.... I will also never lie to the people of Punjab for coming to power. Can anyone say that I have ever lied? Because I have nothing to lose," Sidhu said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.