Punjab Elections 2022: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday once again hit out at his former cabinet colleague and the state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu saying he has “no brains".

Singh said he had advised party president Sonia Gandhi five years ago not to induct “this incompetent man" in the Congress.

The former chief minister has been at odds with Sidhu, who has been eyeing the CM post in Punjab. Amarinder Singh had to step down as CM after months-long feud with Sidhu.

Today, when asked if he had said he would will fight against Sidhu, the former chief minister said, “I had said we will not allow him to win. Because he is a totally incompetent man".

"When the Congress chief had told me (over five years ago) to check how Sidhu was, I had said this man is absolutely unfit to be a member of the Congress party. Yet they went ahead and inducted him," he said.

Sidhu was earlier with the BJP but he joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 Punjab assembly polls.

"From day one, I have said the man has no brains. He is just a waste of time. I had said all this to the Congress president when she had asked me how will he suit us (the party)," Amarinder Singh said.

He recalled how Sindhu once told him in Delhi that he does meditation daily for six hours and he wondered if he was a stable person. "He told me that he does meditation daily for six hours and talks to God for one hour. When I curiously asked what does he talk to God, he replied ‘just the way we talk’," said Amarinder.

He said he had told Sonia Gandhi later that Sidhu did not seem to be a stable person.

"Sidhu was the only minister I dropped because he was totally incompetent. He did not clear and handle his files," he said.

