Punjab Elections 2022: The BJP on Monday announced seat-sharing with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD-Sanyukt, which are contesting polls together against ruling Congress.

The BJP will contest on 65 seats, while Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress on 37 and SAD-Sanyukt on 15 seats, BJP president JP Nadda said.

The BJP chief said Punjab needs special attention. “Security is a very imp issue. This election is for stability and safety. Our motto is to bring back Punjab on track," he added.

Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted SIT to probe the 1984 riots and today accused are in jails. “We will abolish 'Mafia Raj' in Punjab," he added.

Punjab will vote in a single phase on February 20 in the Assembly elections. Votes will be counted on March 10.

Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the first list of candidates from 22 constituencies for the February 20 state assembly elections, with ex-captain of Indian hockey team Ajit Pal Singh entering the fray from Nakodar.

"We have given a good set of candidates with a clear focus on winnability while ensuring due representation across regions and various sections of the society," the PLC chief said.

Amarinder will contest from his Patiala Urban.

