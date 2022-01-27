Punjab Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Punjab elections 2022. The party has fielded Fateh Singh Bajwa from Batala, while Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara.

Constituencies and candidates

Bhoa - Seema Kumari

Gurdaspur - Parminder Singh Gill

Dera Baba nanak - Kuldeep Singh Kahlaon

Majitha - Pradeep Singh Bhullar

Amritsar - Kumar Amit Valmiki

Attari - Balwinder Kaur

Shahkot -Narinder Pal Singh Chandi

Kartarpur - Surinder Mahey

Jalandhar - Sarbjit Singh Makkar

Anandpur Sahib - Parminder Sharma

Rupnagar - Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Chamkaur Sahib - Darshan Singgh Shivjot

SAS Nagar - Sanjibv Vashishth

Samrala - Ranjit Singh Gahlewal

Ludhiana North - Praveen Bansal

Moga - Harjot Kamal Moga

Guru Har Sahai - Gurparvej Singgh Sandhu

Balluana - Vandana Sangwaan

Lambi - Rakeshh Dhingra

Maur - Dhayal Singh Sodhi

BJP releases a list of 27 candidates for the upcoming #PunjabElections2022



Fateh Singh Bajwa to contest from Batala, Vijay Sampla from Phagwara. pic.twitter.com/rKAlMUlfCD — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Earlier this week, the BJP announced seat-sharing with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD-Sanyukt, which are contesting polls together against ruling Congress.

The BJP will contest on 65 seats, while Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Sabha Congress on 37 and SAD-Sanyukt on 15 seats.

