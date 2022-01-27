Punjab Polls: BJP releases list of 27 candidates. Details

Punjab Polls: BJP releases list of 27 candidates. Details1 min read . 03:35 PM IST
- BJP has fielded Fateh Singh Bajwa from Batala, while Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara
Punjab Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Punjab elections 2022. The party has fielded Fateh Singh Bajwa from Batala, while Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara.
Constituencies and candidates
Bhoa - Seema Kumari
Gurdaspur - Parminder Singh Gill
Dera Baba nanak - Kuldeep Singh Kahlaon
Majitha - Pradeep Singh Bhullar
Amritsar - Kumar Amit Valmiki
Attari - Balwinder Kaur
Shahkot -Narinder Pal Singh Chandi
Kartarpur - Surinder Mahey
Jalandhar - Sarbjit Singh Makkar
Anandpur Sahib - Parminder Sharma
Rupnagar - Iqbal Singh Lalpura
Chamkaur Sahib - Darshan Singgh Shivjot
SAS Nagar - Sanjibv Vashishth
Samrala - Ranjit Singh Gahlewal
Ludhiana North - Praveen Bansal
Moga - Harjot Kamal Moga
Guru Har Sahai - Gurparvej Singgh Sandhu
Balluana - Vandana Sangwaan
Lambi - Rakeshh Dhingra
Maur - Dhayal Singh Sodhi
Earlier this week, the BJP announced seat-sharing with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD-Sanyukt, which are contesting polls together against ruling Congress.
The BJP will contest on 65 seats, while Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Sabha Congress on 37 and SAD-Sanyukt on 15 seats.
