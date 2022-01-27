Punjab Polls: BJP releases list of 27 candidates. Details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Punjab elections 2022. The party has fielded Fateh Singh Bajwa from Batala, while Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Punjab elections 2022. The party has fielded Fateh Singh Bajwa from Batala, while Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara.

Constituencies and candidates {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Constituencies and candidates {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Bhoa - Seema Kumari {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhoa - Seema Kumari {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gurdaspur - Parminder Singh Gill

Gurdaspur - Parminder Singh Gill

Dera Baba nanak - Kuldeep Singh Kahlaon

Dera Baba nanak - Kuldeep Singh Kahlaon

Majitha - Pradeep Singh Bhullar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Majitha - Pradeep Singh Bhullar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amritsar - Kumar Amit Valmiki

Amritsar - Kumar Amit Valmiki

Shahkot -Narinder Pal Singh Chandi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shahkot -Narinder Pal Singh Chandi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kartarpur - Surinder Mahey

Kartarpur - Surinder Mahey

Jalandhar - Sarbjit Singh Makkar

Jalandhar - Sarbjit Singh Makkar

Anandpur Sahib - Parminder Sharma {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anandpur Sahib - Parminder Sharma {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rupnagar - Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Rupnagar - Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Chamkaur Sahib - Darshan Singgh Shivjot

Chamkaur Sahib - Darshan Singgh Shivjot

SAS Nagar - Sanjibv Vashishth {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SAS Nagar - Sanjibv Vashishth {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samrala - Ranjit Singh Gahlewal

Samrala - Ranjit Singh Gahlewal

Ludhiana North - Praveen Bansal

Ludhiana North - Praveen Bansal

Moga - Harjot Kamal Moga {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moga - Harjot Kamal Moga {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Guru Har Sahai - Gurparvej Singgh Sandhu

Guru Har Sahai - Gurparvej Singgh Sandhu

Balluana - Vandana Sangwaan

Balluana - Vandana Sangwaan

Lambi - Rakeshh Dhingra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lambi - Rakeshh Dhingra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maur - Dhayal Singh Sodhi

Maur - Dhayal Singh Sodhi

Earlier this week, the BJP announced seat-sharing with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD-Sanyukt, which are contesting polls together against ruling Congress.

Earlier this week, the BJP announced seat-sharing with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD-Sanyukt, which are contesting polls together against ruling Congress.

The BJP will contest on 65 seats, while Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Sabha Congress on 37 and SAD-Sanyukt on 15 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP will contest on 65 seats, while Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Sabha Congress on 37 and SAD-Sanyukt on 15 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}