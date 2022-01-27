Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Punjab Polls: BJP releases list of 27 candidates. Details

Punjab Polls: BJP releases list of 27 candidates. Details

BJP list for Punjab Polls 2022
1 min read . 03:35 PM IST Livemint

  • BJP has fielded Fateh Singh Bajwa from Batala, while Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Punjab Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Punjab elections 2022. The party has fielded Fateh Singh Bajwa from Batala, while Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara.

Punjab Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Punjab elections 2022. The party has fielded Fateh Singh Bajwa from Batala, while Vijay Sampla will be contesting from Phagwara.

Constituencies and candidates 

Constituencies and candidates 

Bhoa - Seema Kumari

Bhoa - Seema Kumari

Gurdaspur - Parminder Singh Gill

Gurdaspur - Parminder Singh Gill

Dera Baba nanak - Kuldeep Singh Kahlaon

Dera Baba nanak - Kuldeep Singh Kahlaon

Majitha - Pradeep Singh Bhullar

Majitha - Pradeep Singh Bhullar

Amritsar - Kumar Amit Valmiki

Amritsar - Kumar Amit Valmiki

Attari - Balwinder Kaur

Attari - Balwinder Kaur

Shahkot -Narinder Pal Singh Chandi

Shahkot -Narinder Pal Singh Chandi

Kartarpur - Surinder Mahey

Kartarpur - Surinder Mahey

Jalandhar - Sarbjit Singh Makkar

Jalandhar - Sarbjit Singh Makkar

Anandpur Sahib - Parminder Sharma

Anandpur Sahib - Parminder Sharma

Rupnagar - Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Rupnagar - Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Chamkaur Sahib - Darshan Singgh Shivjot

Chamkaur Sahib - Darshan Singgh Shivjot

SAS Nagar - Sanjibv Vashishth

SAS Nagar - Sanjibv Vashishth

Samrala - Ranjit Singh Gahlewal

Samrala - Ranjit Singh Gahlewal

Ludhiana North - Praveen Bansal

Ludhiana North - Praveen Bansal

Moga - Harjot Kamal Moga

Moga - Harjot Kamal Moga

Guru Har Sahai - Gurparvej Singgh Sandhu

Guru Har Sahai - Gurparvej Singgh Sandhu

Balluana - Vandana Sangwaan

Balluana - Vandana Sangwaan

Lambi - Rakeshh Dhingra

Lambi - Rakeshh Dhingra

Maur - Dhayal Singh Sodhi

Maur - Dhayal Singh Sodhi

Earlier this week, the BJP announced seat-sharing with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD-Sanyukt, which are contesting polls together against ruling Congress.

Earlier this week, the BJP announced seat-sharing with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD-Sanyukt, which are contesting polls together against ruling Congress.

The BJP will contest on 65 seats, while Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Sabha Congress on 37 and SAD-Sanyukt on 15 seats.

The BJP will contest on 65 seats, while Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Sabha Congress on 37 and SAD-Sanyukt on 15 seats.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!