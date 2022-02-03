Punjab Elections 2022: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that the Congress chief ministerial candidate will be announced on February 6. “I will be with RahuI Gandhi on that day," he said in Sri Chamkaur Sahib.

The Congress has been under pressure to declare its chief ministerial candidate as its competitor Aam Aadmi Party has already announced the name of Bhagwant Singh Mann for the CM post.

There has been infighting in the ruling Congress with Navjot Singh Siddhu eyeing for top post after elections.

When former chief minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the party, Sidhu hoped to occupy the top post. However, Channi was brought in by the high command.

Many believed that Channi was made CM only till assembly elections and after that, Sidhu could be the next chief minister. However, Channi in the last six month emerged as serious contender for the top post and he himself has said that people have liked his work and now endorse him for the CM post.

In an interview, Channi recently said that announcing chief ministerial candidate before election will help the party.

Punjab will go to polls in single phase on February 20

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.