Punjab Polls: EC requests police to file FIR against Arvind Kejriwal
Punjab Election 2022: The Punjab Election Commission on Saturday requested senior SP SAS Nagar to register an FIR against AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for violating Model Code of Conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties.

The development came on a complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal.

