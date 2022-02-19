Punjab Election 2022: The Punjab Election Commission on Saturday requested senior SP SAS Nagar to register an FIR against AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for violating Model Code of Conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties.

The development came on a complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal.

Following complaint by Shiromani Akali Dal, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer requests Sr SP SAS Nagar to register FIR against AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal "for violating Model Code of Conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties" pic.twitter.com/TKmOYwDdRS — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

