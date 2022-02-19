Punjab Polls: EC requests police to file FIR against Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab Polls: EC requests police to file FIR against Arvind Kejriwal1 min read . 05:56 PM IST
- The development came on a complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal
Punjab Election 2022: The Punjab Election Commission on Saturday requested senior SP SAS Nagar to register an FIR against AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for violating Model Code of Conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties.
The development came on a complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal.
Punjab Election 2022: The Punjab Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday requested senior SP SAS Nagar to register an FIR against AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for violating Model Code of Conduct and making frivolous allegations against other parties.
