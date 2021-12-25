AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday met the lawyers in Amritsar as a part of his campaign for the upcoming assembly elections to be held in the state, early next year.

Kejriwal urged 80,000-85,000 lawyers of Punjab to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

He said, “We will build lawyers' chambers, medical and life insurance, will give stipend and will also build high court benches. I want to request 80,000-85,000 lawyers of Punjab to join the Aam Aadmi Party."

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on 24 December hit back on the Punjab Government over Ludhiana district court bomb blast.

While addressing a public rally in Gurdaspur, Punjab, he said, “We will give an honest and strict government to Punjab. Until we have such a government in the state, bomb blasts like (Ludhiana court) will continue. We are the only party that works honestly. We brought an end to corruption in Delhi."

“If we are elected, we will ensure that there is no sacrilege of any religion, and those involved in sacrilege are punished. All bomb blasts will be investigated; their masterminds will be sent to jail," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo had on 8 December promised to the women of poll-bound Punjab that ₹1,000 would be given to them if his party comes to power in the state.

The promise attracted criticism on social media, where some questioned if that was the right approach to follow to empower women.

The AAP National Convenor said that he had since received thousands of calls from women in Punjab stating how happy they were with the announcement.

