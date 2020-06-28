Punjab chief minister captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced the postponement of Exams for Exit classes for all Universities till 15th July because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The final decision on Exit Exams will be subject to the guidelines issued by University Grants Commission which are expected any time now.

Exit Exams are an end of course assessment that is done by universities to ascertain basic level of education gathered by its students.

An official spokesperson said the Chief Minister felt there was need to remove confusion from the minds of students, teachers and parents regarding safe conduct of the examinations.

Earlier, universities in the state had taken a decision to conduct exams of exit classes in July, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the UGC on April 29.

Last week Punjab had decided to open its hospitality sector at a reduced capacity of 50%.

Hotels, marriage halls, restaurants and other facilities can operate at a 50% capacity and must adhere to SoP and must observe full precautions.

The reopening of the sector was in accordance with the instructions issued by Ministry of home affairs via a 6 June letter and concerns that have been expressed by the industry over the recent days.

According to the latest government data Punjab has just over 5,000 covid-19 cases, 1608 of which are currently active. The state has had 128 casualties so far.

With inputs from Agencies

