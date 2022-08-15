Punjab: Private bus operators' strike ends as state gives nod to their demands

The ministers held a meeting with Punjab Motor Union, an organization of private bus operators, at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh where the demands of protestors were examined.
A Punjab-based private bus operators organization has called off an agitation after state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar agreed to consider their demands, according to news agency ANI. The ministers held a meeting with Punjab Motor Union, an organization of private bus operators, at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh where the demands of protestors were examined.
After listening their demands, the ministers assured them that the state government wants to develop Punjab by taking along all sections of the society, according to information received by Punjab PRO as quoted by ANI.
The ministers said that the policy of the government is to provide employment to all sections of the society in different fields without any discrimination.
"Many youths are earning their livelihood from the private bus industry. therefore, their legitimate demands will be sympathetically considered and the government had recently started the amnesty scheme to provide them relief," they added.
Following the decisions taken by Punjab government in the meeting, the representatives of the Punjab Motor Union cancelled their next protest program.
The agitators stayed off the roads on August 9 as many bus private operators were on a one-day strike against the alleged failure of the Punjab government in fulfilling their demands including waiver of tax for the Covid-19 pandemic period. Punjab Motor Union staged demonstrations at various places like Amritsar, Patiala, Sunam, Phagwara and Ajnala areas in the state.
During a protest in Patiala, Tejpal Singh, a bus operator as quoted by PTI said that the private bus operators had been demanding the state government to waive off the tax till December 2021 as they had faced financial crisis due to Covid-19 global pandemic.
They also said that the ongoing free bus services to women by the state-owned bus operators have also hit their businesses. They said that the state government should provide the free bus services to women only on weekends, Saturday and Sunday.
