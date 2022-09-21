Punjab: Protests erupt at LPU after student dies by suicide1 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 10:13 AM IST
- LPU protest: The police recovered a suicide note from the spot which cited 'personal reasons' for the act.
A huge protest erupted at the campus of Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Wednesday after a first-year student died by suicide. The police recovered a suicide note from the spot which cited "personal reasons" for the act. The 21-year-old student was a B Design student from Kerala.