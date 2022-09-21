A huge protest erupted at the campus of Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Wednesday after a first-year student died by suicide. The police recovered a suicide note from the spot which cited "personal reasons" for the act. The 21-year-old student was a B Design student from Kerala.

Kapurthala Police told ANI news agency, "We received information at around 5:30 pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. We reached the spot and recovered a suicide note which cited personal reasons; further investigation underway".

Deputy police superintendent Jaspreet Singh told Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication that prima facie it appears the student was having some personal issues as has been suggested in a note. He added the student’s parents have been informed.

After the incident, several students gathered in large numbers last night inside the university campus to protest over the suicide of the first-year student.

Meanwhile, the university has issued a statement on the incident which said that it is extending full support to the cops for further investigation.

"Initial investigation and all contents of the suicide note points towards personal issues of the deceased. University is providing full support to the authorities for further probe," LPU said in a statement.

"The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family," it added.

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal is LPU’s chancellor.