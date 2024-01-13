Punjab provided free power to 90% of domestic consumers, says state power minister Harbhajan Singh
Punjab achieved the highest-ever power demand and record energy demand in 2023.
Punjab has provided free power to 90 percent of domestic consumers, offering free electricity of 600 units bi-monthly or 300 units monthly, according to state Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. Presenting an overview of the department's performance in 2023, He said that 100 percent of the state's agricultural tubewells have also been electricified for free.