Punjab has provided free power to 90 percent of domestic consumers, offering free electricity of 600 units bi-monthly or 300 units monthly, according to state Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO. Presenting an overview of the department's performance in 2023, He said that 100 percent of the state's agricultural tubewells have also been electricified for free.

Singh also announced that the state met its highest-ever power demand of 15,293 MW on June 23, 2023, marking a 7 percent increase from the previous highest demand of 14,311 MW on June 29, 2022. Additionally, a day's record energy demand of 3427 lakh units was met on September 9, 2023, compared to 3345 lakh units on June 29, 2022.

To enhance power infrastructure, the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) has been sanctioned at Rs. 3,873 crore. This funding aims to improve distribution infrastructure, including 66kV lines and transformers, 11kV feeders, and more.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) for modernisation works amounting to around ₹6,000 crore is expected to be approved by the Government of India by March 2024.

Further, Punjab on July 21, 2023, signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for 1,000 MW of solar power projects across India at ₹2.53/kwh; and 200 MW of solar power projects in Punjab at ₹2.75/kwh.

Booking a Profit

Further, the state-run Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) has reported a profit of ₹564.75 crore for the period spanning April 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023. Crediting CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Singh in a statement said the successful operation of the Pachhwara Central Coal Mine, closed for the past seven years, enabled PSPCL to reduce its dependency on expensive imported coal from December 2022.

The PSU has also supplied 30 lakh metric tonnes of coal to its thermal power stations ensuring a coal stock sufficient for about 30 days at Ropar and Lehra Mohabbat plants. Singh said that state government thermal plants have generated 20 percent more power this year, due to PSPCL's shift from short-term PPAs to strategic planning for competitive PPAs.

Additionally, for its energy conservation measures, PSPCL was awarded "top performing company" among power distribution companies (discoms) by the Union Power Ministry's Performance, Achievement, and Business (PAT) programme. During PAT Cycle II, 80,686 Energy Saving Certificates, each valued at ₹1840, were issued, totaling ₹14.84 crore.

Recruitment and Welfare

Singh disclosed that 4,446 recruitments were made in the Power Department from April 1, 2022, to December 15, 2023. This includes 3,662 individuals in PSPCL and 784 in PSTCL.

Further, a new Accident Compensation Policy was implemented, providing ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh in case of death due to employment-related accidents, along with a ₹10.00 lakh group insurance for contractual workers. The policy covers both fatal and non-fatal accidents for private persons, adults, and minors.

Also, a One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme was launched this year to assist defaulting consumers in paying their dues. Under this scheme, the interest rate was reduced to a simple 9 percent, and consumers with disconnected connections for less than 6 months were exempted from fixed charges. The option to pay the default amount in four installments was also provided.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!