An architect in Punjab has designed a jet-shaped vehicle and named it 'Punjab Rafale'. Inspired by the Rafale fighter jet planes, the vehicle looks like an aircraft. The jet-shaped vehicle can run at a speed of 15 to 20 kmph and has been manufactured in Bathinda's Rama Mandi.

The vehicle is painted light blue and says 'Ram Pal Airline' on its 'bonnet', named after the architect. It has no roof.

Also Read | Why Das should heed Buffett on bond yields

Rampal Behaniwal, the architect of this jet said that 'Punjab Rafale' was built at a cost of cost ₹ 3 lakhs.

Watch the video of 'Punjab Rafale' here:

Punjab: Architect designs jet-shaped vehicle that runs at 15-20km/h speed in Bathinda's Rama Mandi. pic.twitter.com/NBLWCLA8RJ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

The architect of the vehicle, Rampal Behaniwal, said that the vehicle will be displayed soon at a cultural park. for people who can't afford flying so that they fulfil their dream here in some ways, news agency ANI said in a tweet.

This (vehicle) cost me about ₹3 lakhs & will be displayed in my (soon to be launched) cultural park for people who can't afford flying so that they fulfill their dream here in some ways. Its name 'Punjab Rafale' is inspired from Rafale (jets): Rampal Behaniwal, Architect pic.twitter.com/jgWs5P5sIB — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

He further added that its name 'Punjab Rafale' is inspired by Rafale (jets).

The first batch of five Rafale jets flew into India on 29 July after a stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi, although a formal induction ceremony took place later on 10 September. The second batch of Rafale aircraft arrived in India in November after flying non-stop from France.

A total of 36 of these aircraft would reach India by mid-2022 under a ₹60,000 crore deal signed in 2016 by the NDA government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via