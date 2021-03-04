OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'Punjab Rafale': Architect designs jet-shaped vehicle in Bathinda. Watch video

An architect in Punjab has designed a jet-shaped vehicle and named it 'Punjab Rafale'. Inspired by the Rafale fighter jet planes, the vehicle looks like an aircraft. The jet-shaped vehicle can run at a speed of 15 to 20 kmph and has been manufactured in Bathinda's Rama Mandi.

The vehicle is painted light blue and says 'Ram Pal Airline' on its 'bonnet', named after the architect. It has no roof.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 9,855

India records 242 cases of virus variants, over 17,000 covid cases in 24 hours

3 min read . 01:36 PM IST
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat.

Indian military must be prepared for threats from China, Pakistan: Bipin Rawat

2 min read . 01:33 PM IST
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today.

Former PM Manmohan Singh, wife receive first dose of Covid vaccine in AIIMS

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST
PTI Photo

Opening up of India’s vaccine programme gives it new legs

3 min read . 01:11 PM IST

Also Read | Why Das should heed Buffett on bond yields

Rampal Behaniwal, the architect of this jet said that 'Punjab Rafale' was built at a cost of cost 3 lakhs.

Watch the video of 'Punjab Rafale' here:

The architect of the vehicle, Rampal Behaniwal, said that the vehicle will be displayed soon at a cultural park. for people who can't afford flying so that they fulfil their dream here in some ways, news agency ANI said in a tweet.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

He further added that its name 'Punjab Rafale' is inspired by Rafale (jets).

The first batch of five Rafale jets flew into India on 29 July after a stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi, although a formal induction ceremony took place later on 10 September. The second batch of Rafale aircraft arrived in India in November after flying non-stop from France.

A total of 36 of these aircraft would reach India by mid-2022 under a 60,000 crore deal signed in 2016 by the NDA government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout