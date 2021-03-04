'Punjab Rafale': Architect designs jet-shaped vehicle in Bathinda. Watch video

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An architect in Punjab has designed a jet-shaped vehicle and named it 'Punjab Rafale'. Inspired by the Rafale fighter jet planes, the vehicle looks like an aircraft. The jet-shaped vehicle can run at a speed of 15 to 20 kmph and has been manufactured in Bathinda's Rama Mandi.

Rampal Behaniwal, the architect of this jet said that 'Punjab Rafale' was built at a cost of cost ₹ 3 lakhs.

Watch the video of 'Punjab Rafale' here:

The architect of the vehicle, Rampal Behaniwal, said that the vehicle will be displayed soon at a cultural park. for people who can't afford flying so that they fulfil their dream here in some ways, news agency ANI said in a tweet.

He further added that its name 'Punjab Rafale' is inspired by Rafale (jets). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first batch of five Rafale jets flew into India on 29 July after a stopover at the Al Dhafra airbase near Abu Dhabi, although a formal induction ceremony took place later on 10 September. The second batch of Rafale aircraft arrived in India in November after flying non-stop from France.

A total of 36 of these aircraft would reach India by mid-2022 under a ₹60,000 crore deal signed in 2016 by the NDA government.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}