Punjab rainfall: More than 40 dead, over 1,600 people living in relief camps

In Punjab, flash floods have caused 41 deaths and left 1,616 people in relief camps. 19 districts are severely affected, with infrastructure damage estimated at ₹16 crore.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Incessant rainfall, followed by flash floods has wreaked havoc in Punja. As per the latest updates, 41 people have died and 1,616 are living in relief camps.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Incessant rainfall, followed by flash floods has wreaked havoc in Punja. As per the latest updates, 41 people have died and 1,616 are living in relief camps.
19 districts are severely affected by floods such as Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda and Pathankot.
19 districts are severely affected by floods such as Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Kapurthala, Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Jalandhar, Sangrur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Bathinda and Pathankot.
Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, and Sangrur were the worst hit. The floods also caused significant damage to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rupnagar, SAS Nagar, Patiala, and Sangrur were the worst hit. The floods also caused significant damage to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said electricity supply has been restored in all 595 areas affected by the floods.
Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said electricity supply has been restored in all 595 areas affected by the floods.
The loss is estimated to be around ₹16 crore. The damage includes uprooted poles, damaged transformers, and flooded substations, which damaged the equipment and power lines, he added.
The loss is estimated to be around ₹16 crore. The damage includes uprooted poles, damaged transformers, and flooded substations, which damaged the equipment and power lines, he added.
Twenty 66 KV substations across the state were inundated, severely damaging the infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Twenty 66 KV substations across the state were inundated, severely damaging the infrastructure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The loss of infrastructure has had a significant impact on the power supply in the affected areas, affecting essential services. The PSPCL workforce worked round the clock to restore power supply to the affected areas," Singh said.
"The loss of infrastructure has had a significant impact on the power supply in the affected areas, affecting essential services. The PSPCL workforce worked round the clock to restore power supply to the affected areas," Singh said.
Delhi rain
Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in the national capital is still flowing just a few centimetres below the danger mark. At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
Delhi rain
Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in the national capital is still flowing just a few centimetres below the danger mark. At 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres.
Maharashtra weather
The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till 27 July. The weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till Thursday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra weather
The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra till 27 July. The weather department noted that Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts will receive heavy to heavy rainfall till Thursday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Himachal Pradesh weather
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain on July 28 and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 31. It cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur districts.
Himachal Pradesh weather
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain on July 28 and predicted a wet spell in the state till July 31. It cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur districts.
Karnataka rainfall
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert on Saturday evening for coastal Karnataka and predicted heavy rainfall in the region.
Karnataka rainfall
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert on Saturday evening for coastal Karnataka and predicted heavy rainfall in the region.
The MeT department has also issued a warning to the people living in the Coastal Karnataka region to avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging and asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures which might collapse due to incessant rains.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The MeT department has also issued a warning to the people living in the Coastal Karnataka region to avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging and asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures which might collapse due to incessant rains.