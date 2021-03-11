OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Punjab records 18 more COVID-19 deaths, over 1,300 new cases

CHANDIGARH : With 1,309 fresh coronavirus cases in Punjab, the infection tally rose to 1,93,345 on Thursday, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,996 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases also increased from 9,402 on Wednesday to 10,069 on Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A woman is seen in Lisbon downtown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal extends COVID-19 emergency, end of lockdown in sight

1 min read . 10:24 PM IST
Photo: AFP

US curbs on raw material exports could dent new Quad alliance's vaccine push

2 min read . 10:22 PM IST
File Photo: Xander currently has an industrial real estate portfolio of 4.3 million square feet

Xander leases 11 lakh sq ft warehousing space to Amazon, Flipkart

2 min read . 10:14 PM IST
India's fuel demand in February falls to five-month low

India's fuel demand in February falls to five-month low

1 min read . 10:11 PM IST

A total of 620 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,77,280, the bulletin said.

There are 20 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 182 are on oxygen support.

A total of 52,94,288 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 108 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 22,697 in the Union Territory.

No coronavirus-related death was reported in the past 24 hours in the city. The death toll stands at 357.

The number of active cases rose from 816 on Wednesday to 859 on Thursday in Chandigarh.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

A total of 65 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 21,481 in the Union Territory.

A total of 2,73,400 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,49,733 tested negative while reports of 113 samples were awaited. PTI CHS SNE SNE

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout