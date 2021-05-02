OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Punjab records highest single-day spike of 157 COVID-19 deaths, state issues new covid guidelines

A record single-day spike of 157 COVID-19 fatalities and 7,327 new cases pushed Punjab's death toll due to the disease to 9,317 and infection tally to 3,85,270, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Sunday.

The number of active cases rose to 60,108 from 58,229 on Saturday, it said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Meanwhile,Punjab government has notified that all non-essential shops to remain closed till May 15. Anybody entering state has to show negative Covid report or a Vaccination certificate. Only two passengers allowed to travel in four-wheeler, pillion rider other than family member not allowed on two-wheeler.

Of the new fatalities, 18 deaths were recorded in Bathinda, 17 in Ludhiana, 15 in Amritsar, 12 in Sangrur and 11 in Gurdaspur, the bulletin said. Ludhiana recorded a maximum 1,404 cases, followed by 1,045 in Mohali, 725 in Jalandhar, 602 in Patiala and 582 in Bathinda, among fresh cases in the state.

A total of 5,244 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 3,15,845, as per bulletin.

There are 229 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 7,525 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 73,40,768 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Chandigarh too recorded a record 860 new cases, taking the infection tally to 44,306, a medical bulletin issued here said.

The death of seven more people took the toll to 496 in the city, it said. The number of active cases stands at 7,592, as per bulletin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In states such as Maharashtra, which has India’s most valuable property market, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the withdrawal of the stamp duty waiver had added to a drop in property registrations in April.Premium Premium

Second wave slows down homes sales, project launches

2 min read . 10:08 AM IST
R Balakrishna Pillai passed away today morning.Premium Premium

R Balakrishna Pillai, former minister and Kerala Congress (B) chairman, passes away at 86

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
A health worker handling oxygen cylinders inside the Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games Village, in New DelhiPremium Premium

Covid update: India daily cases dip for second day but still above 3.6 lakh

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST
The SC in its order, released late Sunday night, asked the Central govt to ensure that the deficit in the supply of oxygen to Delhi is rectified by midnight of May 3.Premium Premium

Consider lockdown to curb spread of Covid-19: Supreme Court tells Centre, states

6 min read . 09:20 AM IST

A total of 483 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 36,218, it said.

A total of 4,12,497 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,67,088 tested negative while reports of 124 samples were awaited, the bulletin added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout