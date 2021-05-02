A record single-day spike of 157 COVID-19 fatalities and 7,327 new cases pushed Punjab's death toll due to the disease to 9,317 and infection tally to 3,85,270, according to a medical bulletin issued here on Sunday.

The number of active cases rose to 60,108 from 58,229 on Saturday, it said.

Meanwhile,Punjab government has notified that all non-essential shops to remain closed till May 15. Anybody entering state has to show negative Covid report or a Vaccination certificate. Only two passengers allowed to travel in four-wheeler, pillion rider other than family member not allowed on two-wheeler.

Of the new fatalities, 18 deaths were recorded in Bathinda, 17 in Ludhiana, 15 in Amritsar, 12 in Sangrur and 11 in Gurdaspur, the bulletin said. Ludhiana recorded a maximum 1,404 cases, followed by 1,045 in Mohali, 725 in Jalandhar, 602 in Patiala and 582 in Bathinda, among fresh cases in the state.

A total of 5,244 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 3,15,845, as per bulletin.

There are 229 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 7,525 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 73,40,768 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Chandigarh too recorded a record 860 new cases, taking the infection tally to 44,306, a medical bulletin issued here said.

The death of seven more people took the toll to 496 in the city, it said. The number of active cases stands at 7,592, as per bulletin.

A total of 483 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 36,218, it said.

A total of 4,12,497 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 3,67,088 tested negative while reports of 124 samples were awaited, the bulletin added.

