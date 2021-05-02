Of the new fatalities, 18 deaths were recorded in Bathinda, 17 in Ludhiana, 15 in Amritsar, 12 in Sangrur and 11 in Gurdaspur, the bulletin said. Ludhiana recorded a maximum 1,404 cases, followed by 1,045 in Mohali, 725 in Jalandhar, 602 in Patiala and 582 in Bathinda, among fresh cases in the state.

