Punjab records nearly 2,500 stubble burning cases on Monday: Report

From September 15 to November 7, the cumulative farm fire cases rose to 32,486 including fresh crop residue burning incidents reported on Monday, as per official data.
With 2,487 more stubble-burning cases reported on Monday, farm fire incidents crossed the 30,000 mark in Punjab, according to the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data as quoted by news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With 2,487 more stubble-burning cases reported on Monday, farm fire incidents crossed the 30,000 mark in Punjab, according to the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data as quoted by news agency PTI.
From September 15 to November 7, the cumulative farm fire cases rose to 32,486 including fresh crop residue burning incidents reported on Monday, as per official data.
From September 15 to November 7, the cumulative farm fire cases rose to 32,486 including fresh crop residue burning incidents reported on Monday, as per official data.
The state reported 57,696 and 37,933 farm fires during the same period in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The state reported 57,696 and 37,933 farm fires during the same period in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Out of a total of 2,487 farm fire incidents on Monday, Ferozepur witnessed 353 crop residue burning incidents—the highest in the state, followed by 268 in Moga, 257 in Muktsar, 256 in Batala, 218 in Faridkot, 202 in Barnala, 180 in Sangrur, 177 in Fazilka and 165 in Mansa, according to the data.
Out of a total of 2,487 farm fire incidents on Monday, Ferozepur witnessed 353 crop residue burning incidents—the highest in the state, followed by 268 in Moga, 257 in Muktsar, 256 in Batala, 218 in Faridkot, 202 in Barnala, 180 in Sangrur, 177 in Fazilka and 165 in Mansa, according to the data.
On November 7 in 2020 and 2021, Punjab had seen 4,716 and 5,199 active fire incidents respectively, as per the data quoted by PTI.
On November 7 in 2020 and 2021, Punjab had seen 4,716 and 5,199 active fire incidents respectively, as per the data quoted by PTI.
Rising stubble-burning cases in Punjab pushed Haryana's air quality indices into the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories on Monday evening, while Punjab witnessed air quality in 'moderate' and 'poor' categories.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rising stubble-burning cases in Punjab pushed Haryana's air quality indices into the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories on Monday evening, while Punjab witnessed air quality in 'moderate' and 'poor' categories.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Haryana's Faridabad reported its air quality index at 337, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Haryana's Faridabad reported its air quality index at 337, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Among other areas in Haryana, Jind reported AQI at 323, followed by 316 in Sonipat, 312 in Kaithal, 290 in Gurugram, 273 in Manesar, 225 in Bahadurgarh, 216 in Panipat, and 167 in Fatehabad, PTI reported.
Among other areas in Haryana, Jind reported AQI at 323, followed by 316 in Sonipat, 312 in Kaithal, 290 in Gurugram, 273 in Manesar, 225 in Bahadurgarh, 216 in Panipat, and 167 in Fatehabad, PTI reported.