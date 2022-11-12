Punjab records nearly 6,500 farm fires just in 2 days: Report2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 10:16 PM IST
Of the total 2,467 stubble-burning incidents on Saturday, Bathinda topped the list with 358 farm fires
Punjab on Saturday saw a total of 2,467 stubble-burning incidents and with that the total number of farm fires jumped to 43,144 in the period between September 15 and November 12. Even then, the number of fires in 27% less compared to 58,976 crop residue burning incidents reported last year.