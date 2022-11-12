Punjab on Saturday saw a total of 2,467 stubble-burning incidents and with that the total number of farm fires jumped to 43,144 in the period between September 15 and November 12. Even then, the number of fires in 27% less compared to 58,976 crop residue burning incidents reported last year.

The state had reported 71,091 such incidents during the same period in 2020

Of the total 2,467 stubble-burning incidents on Saturday, Bathinda topped the list with 358 farm fires, followed by 336 in Moga, 256 in Muktsar, 242 in Fazilka, 231 in Mansa, 200 in Faridkot, 186 in Ferozepur and 174 in Barnala, according to data.

On Friday, Punjab witnessed 3,916 farm fires -– the highest so far this season.

Despite complaints from neighbouring states, including Delhi, farmers continue to set crop residue on fire in order to clear fields for sowing the next crops, mostly wheat and vegetables.

The state government issued a statement crediting itself for the reduction in farm fires, attributing it to various initiatives it took to curb the practice.

Chairing a meeting with the officials, Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua directed them to encourage farmers not to burn stubble, according to an official release.

NHRC said farmers cannot be blamed

Earlier in the day, NHRC said farmers cannot be blamed for the situation as they are forced to burn stubble due to the "failure" of the four state governments.

Owing to the high pollution level, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had directed the chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to appear before it on November 10 to discuss the matter.

The Commission now asked the chief secretaries concerned to submit their response or affidavits "within four days positively" and to remain present again either in person or hybrid mode on November 18 for the next hearing on the matter.

