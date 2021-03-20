Punjab records over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth day in row

As many as 2,587 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 2,10,466. The state has now reported over 2,000 cases for four days straight.

The disease also claimed 38 lives across Punjab in the same duration, inconsistency with yesterday's figure. With this, the death toll has gone up to 6,280.

The active cases have risen to 16,988, and 1011 more people were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 1,87,198, according to a bulletin.

The state tested 38,963 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

In addition to this, Pun has so far vaccinated 1,23,301 healthcare workers and 1,20,615 frontline workers.

The central government said on Saturday that Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22% of India's total active caseload.

In view of this, the state government has decided to close all educational institutions other than medical and nursing colleges in the state till 31 March in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Punjab government also announced that the cinema halls will operate at 50% capacity and not more than 100 persons will be allowed in a mall at any time.

In the 11 worst-hit districts, a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings and related functions, except for funerals/cremations/ weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 persons in attendance.

This will be enforced from Sunday. In these districts, which will remain under night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM, the chief minister has ordered cinemas, multiplexes, restaurants, malls etc to remain closed on Sundays, though home deliveries will be allowed subject to night curfew.





