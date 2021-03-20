Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Punjab records over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth day in row

Punjab records over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth day in row

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said there will be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45+ years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities for vaccination
1 min read . 08:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The state tested 38,963 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours
  • The central government said on Saturday that Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22% of India's total active caseload

As many as 2,587 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 2,10,466. The state has now reported over 2,000 cases for four days straight.

As many as 2,587 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 2,10,466. The state has now reported over 2,000 cases for four days straight.

The disease also claimed 38 lives across Punjab in the same duration, inconsistency with yesterday's figure. With this, the death toll has gone up to 6,280.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The disease also claimed 38 lives across Punjab in the same duration, inconsistency with yesterday's figure. With this, the death toll has gone up to 6,280.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The active cases have risen to 16,988, and 1011 more people were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 1,87,198, according to a bulletin.

The state tested 38,963 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

In addition to this, Pun has so far vaccinated 1,23,301 healthcare workers and 1,20,615 frontline workers.

The central government said on Saturday that Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22% of India's total active caseload.

In view of this, the state government has decided to close all educational institutions other than medical and nursing colleges in the state till 31 March in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Punjab government also announced that the cinema halls will operate at 50% capacity and not more than 100 persons will be allowed in a mall at any time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Narendra Modi wishes Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19

1 min read . 08:26 PM IST

After testy meeting, China says will discuss climate with US

2 min read . 08:22 PM IST

Sonu Sood gets special livery from SpiceJet; remembers 'coming to Mumbai on unreserved ticket

1 min read . 08:17 PM IST

NIA probe into Hiran death will give family justice: BJP leader Somaiya

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST

In the 11 worst-hit districts, a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings and related functions, except for funerals/cremations/ weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 persons in attendance.

This will be enforced from Sunday. In these districts, which will remain under night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM, the chief minister has ordered cinemas, multiplexes, restaurants, malls etc to remain closed on Sundays, though home deliveries will be allowed subject to night curfew.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.