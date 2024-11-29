Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Punjab registers 25% reduction in road accidents since the launch of SSF

Punjab registers 25% reduction in road accidents since the launch of SSF

HT Brand Studio

Punjab’s Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) enhances road safety by deploying 5,000 personnel every 30 km ensuring prompt first aid and minimising fatalities

Punjab's SSF Initiative: A significant step towards road safety

In a pioneering move that has significantly improved road safety in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has led the establishment of the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF). Since its inception, the SSF has emerged as a symbol of hope for the people of Punjab as there has been a 25% reduction in road accidents in the state.

The SSF not only assists in transporting the injured to hospitals in the event of an accident but also conducts scientific investigations into the causes of these incidents. With a strong team of nearly 5,000 personnel strategically located every 30 km, the SSF ensures that help is only minutes away from any reported incident.

Equipped with high-tech vehicles and cutting-edge tools, the SSF is well-prepared to tackle the challenges of modern traffic management. The trained professionals respond within 5 to 7 minutes, delivering immediate first aid and, when required, facilitating the transport of victims to hospitals — serving as a vital resource for those in distress.

(This is an advertorial. This article was produced in partnership with the Punjab Government)

