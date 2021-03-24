Punjab on Wednesday reported 39 more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 2,634 fresh cases, bringing the toll to 6,474 and the infection count to 2,20,276, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases increased from 19,403 on Tuesday to 20,522 on Wednesday.

A total of 1,455 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,93,280, the bulletin said.

The surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab is of "grave concern", the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 351 cases, Ludhiana 320, Mohali 303, Amritsar 290, Patiala 276 and Hoshiarpur 249, among districts which witnessed new cases.

There are 29 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 293 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 57,03,944 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh hit a new high in the number of coronavirus cases this year with 249 more people getting infected with the contagion, taking the total count to 25,130.

The death of a 33-year-old man took the COVID-related toll to 365, according to the medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 2,066 on Tuesday to 2,178 on Wednesday, it said.

A total of 136 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of those recovered 22,587, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,98,087 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,71,952 tested negative while reports of 149 samples were awaited, it said.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Centre held a meeting with health officials of Maharashtra and Punjab on Saturday to talk about refinement in their strategy to tackle the surge. "Two states are of grave concern which showed recent surge in cases. First is Maharashtra and second is Punjab. Maharashtra reported over 28,000 cases. The top five districts are Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane and Nashik," he said.

Punjab is a cause for worry because the number of new cases are disproportionately high compared to its population, he said. Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Hoshiarpur in Punjab are reporting high number of cases, Bhushan added.

