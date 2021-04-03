Punjab reports 2,705 fresh COVID cases, 2,781 discharges, and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the daily covid bulletin released by the Punjab government.

The state currently has 25,314 active cases. The death toll has also crossed the 7,000-mark at 7,032. On a positive note, the total recoveries reported in the state has reached 2,16,108.

Among various regions in the state, Jalandhar reported the highest number of new cases with 469 cases reported in a single day, followed by Ludhiana and SAS Nagar with 382 and 360 cases respectively. Amritsar reported 283 new cases in a single day.

According to a PTI report, citing the Union Health Ministry, eight states witnessed a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases and accounted for 81.42% of the infections reported on Saturday.

These eight states are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

India's tally of Covi-19 active caseload also increased to 6,58,909 and now comprises 5.32 per cent of the total infections. In a day, there has been a net rise of 44,213 active cases.

Ten districts -- Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded -- account for 50 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

