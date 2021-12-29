Omicron threat: Punjab has reported its first case of Omicron variant, which is behind the ongoing surge in Covid infections in most parts of the world. India too has reported nearly 800 cases across 21 states and UTs.

Punjab is latest to join the league of states where this variant has been found.

A 36-year-old man, who came from Spain earlier this month, has tested positive for the new variant, becoming the first case in Punjab.

According to PTI, a health official said the man, who arrived in India from Spain on December 4, visited his relatives in Nawanshahr in Punjab. The man tested negative for the virus upon his arrival. However, he tested positive on December 12.

The person was then admitted to a hospital and his samples were sent for genome sequencing at a facility set up at the Government Medical College, Patiala.

"The genome sequencing report declaring him positive for the Omicron variant came on December 28," said Dr Rajiv Bhaskar, state nodal officer for Covid.

The man was tested again on December 25 and his report came back negative, following which he was discharged from the hospital, the officer said.

So far, Punjab has not announced any fresh curbs in the wake of Omicron.

Today, Deputy Chief Minister OM Prakash Soni said the government is not planning to impose a night curfew in the state. He said as of now, the situation in the state is not such that the imposition of a lockdown or night curfew is required.

With inputs from PTI

