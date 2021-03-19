Punjab logged as many as 2490 new COVID19 cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 2,07,888 and the death toll to 6,242. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 15,459. The northern state also recorded 1339 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 1,86,187.

The state government has decided to close all educational institutions other than medical and nursing colleges in the state till 31 March in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

Balbir Singh Sidhu, Punjab Health Minister said, "CM-level COVID-19 review meeting happened yesterday. Night curfew from 9 pm to be announced in 11 districts where cases rising. To contain the spread, colleges, schools to be closed, only medical colleges to remain open," news agency ANI reported.

The Punjab government also announced that the cinema halls will operate at 50% capacity and not more than 100 persons will be allowed in a mall at any time.

In the 11 worst-hit districts, a complete ban has been ordered on all social gatherings and related functions, except for funerals/cremations/ weddings, which will be allowed with only 20 persons in attendance. This will be enforced from Sunday. In these districts, which will remain under night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM, the chief minister has ordered cinemas, multiplexes, restaurants, malls etc to remain closed on Sundays, though home deliveries will be allowed subject to night curfew.

The state announced that starting from next week, one hour of silence to be observed in the state every Saturday,11am-12 noon, for those who lost their lives to Covid, with no vehicle to ply at this time.

(With inputs from agencies)

