Punjab reports nearly 3,000 new Covid cases, 69 deaths in last 24 hours

India, meanwhile, clocked in 62,714 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,19,71,624. This is the biggest spike in new infections recorded in the country this year and the highest in over 160 days. This is despite the fact that the new infections reported only a slight jump as compared to Saturday, when the country had seen 62,258 more people testing positive for the virus. India had last seen over 62,000 new cases on 16 October last year.