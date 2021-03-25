With 2,700 fresh cases logged today, Punjab reported over 2,500 fresh COVID-19 cases the second day in a row. On Wednesday, it logged 2,634 cases in 24 hours. And with today's numbers, the total tally was pushed to 2,22,937. Meanwhile, with 43 fatalities, the death toll rose to 6,517. Currently, the active cases stand at 21,405.

On the other hand, with 1,735 discharges logged today, the state has so far reported 1,95,015 recoveries.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, the Ludhiana Police on Thursday urged people to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and night curfew to avoid any further strict measures. Rakesh Agarwal, Commissioner of Police Ludhiana, said, "The corona wave is on its peak in Ludhiana and it is increasing with each passing day. The situation is very dangerous."

"Due to economic reasons, the government has allowed all business to remain open and has given advisories. The people should strictly follow the night curfew so to avoid any further strict measures.

"Everyone should wear masks, one can leave houses for their jobs but avoid leaving homes for social get together. Ludhiana had close to 410 cases yesterday. For at least 15 more days, people should not leave their homes unless there is sufficient reason to do so," he added.

Health Ministry earlier this morning, meanwhile, pointed out, three states - Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab - account for 74.32% of total active cases in the country which has increased to 3.95 lakh and comprises 3.35% of the total infections.

A total of 53,476 new cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far this year.

It also noted that Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat are reporting a surge in daily coronavirus cases, accounting for 80.63% of the new COVID-19 infections

