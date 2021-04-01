With 3,187 new Covid-19 cases reported from Punjab, the caseload in the state rose to 2,42,895. The state also recorded as many as 60 related fatalities pushing the death toll to 6,926. Currently, the active tally stands at 24,644.

The Union health ministry, meanwhile, noted five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab -- cumulatively accounted for 78.9% of the total active cases in the country.

It also said, six states-- Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala-- accounted for 83.01% of the new deaths.

On Thursday, the state also reported 2,291 discharges and with that, the total number of discharges went up to 2,11,325.

On Wednesday, the Centre has asked Punjab and Chandigarh to effectively implement the test-track-treat strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic, escalate testing till the positivity comes down below 5% and ensure priority vaccination of eligible population groups in districts reporting high number of cases, a PTI report said yesterday.

Punjab has reported nearly 21% week-on-week increase in new COVID-19 cases and about 2,740 average daily cases in the last seven days. During the same period, the state has also seen a 30 per cent week-on-week increase in new COVID deaths and is reporting about 53 average daily deaths, the health ministry said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday along with NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul, to review the status of COVID-19 in Punjab and Chandigarh and the public health measures taken for surveillance, containment and management of the disease by the health authorities.

Through a detailed presentation, a granular analysis of the highly affected districts in Punjab and the UT of Chandigarh along with some key statistics was presented, the ministry said in its statement.

With 39, 544 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra on Thursday continued to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. Maharashtra is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,563 cases while Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry. On Thursday, India's total active caseload reached 5,84,055. It now comprises 4.78 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

