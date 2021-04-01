OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Punjab reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours

With 3,187 new Covid-19 cases reported from Punjab, the caseload in the state rose to 2,42,895. The state also recorded as many as 60 related fatalities pushing the death toll to 6,926. Currently, the active tally stands at 24,644.

The Union health ministry, meanwhile, noted five states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab -- cumulatively accounted for 78.9% of the total active cases in the country.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

It also said, six states-- Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala-- accounted for 83.01% of the new deaths.

On Thursday, the state also reported 2,291 discharges and with that, the total number of discharges went up to 2,11,325.

On Wednesday, the Centre has asked Punjab and Chandigarh to effectively implement the test-track-treat strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic, escalate testing till the positivity comes down below 5% and ensure priority vaccination of eligible population groups in districts reporting high number of cases, a PTI report said yesterday.

Punjab has reported nearly 21% week-on-week increase in new COVID-19 cases and about 2,740 average daily cases in the last seven days. During the same period, the state has also seen a 30 per cent week-on-week increase in new COVID deaths and is reporting about 53 average daily deaths, the health ministry said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday along with NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul, to review the status of COVID-19 in Punjab and Chandigarh and the public health measures taken for surveillance, containment and management of the disease by the health authorities.

Through a detailed presentation, a granular analysis of the highly affected districts in Punjab and the UT of Chandigarh along with some key statistics was presented, the ministry said in its statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker wearing protective gear takes a nasal swab Premium Premium

Karnataka logs 4,234 new COVID-19 cases, total tally breaches 10-lakh mark

1 min read . 10:10 PM IST
Photo: MintPremium Premium

New tax return forms notified with minimal changes

1 min read . 10:02 PM IST
A bus operator waits for passengers as a man sleeps on a pavement in the morning in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)Premium Premium

Kerala reports 2,798 new COVID-19 cases

1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom GhebreyesusPremium Premium

WHO study into Covid-19 origins important first step: Govt

2 min read . 09:45 PM IST

With 39, 544 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra on Thursday continued to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. Maharashtra is followed by Chhattisgarh with 4,563 cases while Karnataka reported 4,225 new cases in the last 24 hours, as per the union health ministry. On Thursday, India's total active caseload reached 5,84,055. It now comprises 4.78 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

(With inputs from agencies



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout