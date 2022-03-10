Punjab results 2022: Charanjit Channi loses both seats; AAP set to score big win

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Punjab, it's been an AAP wave, with AAP ahead on 92 seats, while the Congress reduced to just an 18-seat lead. BJP is ahead on 02 seats, while SAD+ is winning on just 04 seats
Punjab results 2022: Amid the Congress party's big defeat in Punjab, the state chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has lost from both the seats that he contested – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.
In Punjab, it's been an AAP wave this time, with Arvind Kejriwal-led party ahead on 92 seats, while the Congress reduced to just 18 seats. BJP is ahead on 02 seats, while SAD+ is winning on just 04 seats.
Meanwhile, Channi has also congratulated both AAP and Bhagwant Mann and said he hopes they will deliver on the expectations of people. "I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiPartyand their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people," Channi said in a tweet.
Kejriwal says I love you Punjab:
As Punjab gifted a resounding win for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party's national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal returned the favour with an "I love You." "Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', we all love you, Punjab. The results are a massive 'inquilaab', big seats have shaken up, said Arvind Kejriwal.
It's revolution in Punjab, people have said Kejriwal is not a terrorist, he said adding that MLAs should not get overconfident of the mandate and work for the welfare of the people. Such a big mandate scares us too, we won't break people's faith, Kejriwal added.
If AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.
It is the first time that the BJP also fought on over 65 seats in Punjab. It tied up with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa. Punjab had recorded an average voter turnout of 65.50 per cent on February 20 compared to over.
