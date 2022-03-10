Punjab results 2022: Charanjit Channi loses both seats; AAP set to score big win

Meanwhile, Channi has also congratulated both AAP and Bhagwant Mann and said he hopes they will deliver on the expectations of people. "I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiPartyand their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people," Channi said in a tweet.

