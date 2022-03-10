Amid a major drubbing in Punjab Assembly polls 2022, Punjab chief minister and Congress leader Charanjit S Channi has accepted the Congress party's defeat in the elections, saying he accepts people's verdict.

Channi's statement comes after Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both the seats that he contested – Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur in the state assembly elections.

Channi said he hoped that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will deliver on the expectations of people. “I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and Congratulate @AamAadmiParty and their elected CM @BhagwantMann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people," Channi said in a tweet.

Punjab poll results:

As per the Election Commission, Aam Aadmi Party is leading in 92 seats on the 117 seat Punjab Assembly by 2:45 pm, followed by Congress (17) and Shiromani Akali Dal (6). It is AAP's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

It is the first time that the BJP fought on over 65 seats in Punjab. It tied up with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) led by SS Dhindsa.

