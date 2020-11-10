Home >News >India >Punjab revokes general consent for CBI probe
A file photo of CBI headquarters in Delhi. Photo: Mint
A file photo of CBI headquarters in Delhi. Photo: Mint

Punjab revokes general consent for CBI probe

1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2020, 06:53 AM IST Staff Writer

On November 6, the Jharkhand Government had revoked the general consent to the investigation agency.

Punjab on Monday revoked general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out investigations in the State.

On November 6, the Jharkhand Government had revoked the general consent to the investigation agency.

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal - have already withdrawn their general consent to let the CBI probe cases in their jurisdiction.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout