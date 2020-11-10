Punjab revokes general consent for CBI probe

Punjab on Monday revoked general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out investigations in the State.

On November 6, the Jharkhand Government had revoked the general consent to the investigation agency.

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal - have already withdrawn their general consent to let the CBI probe cases in their jurisdiction.

