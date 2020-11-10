Subscribe
Home >News >India >Punjab revokes general consent for CBI probe
A file photo of CBI headquarters in Delhi. Photo: Mint

Punjab revokes general consent for CBI probe

1 min read . 06:53 AM IST Staff Writer

On November 6, the Jharkhand Government had revoked the general consent to the investigation agency.

Punjab on Monday revoked general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out investigations in the State.

Punjab on Monday revoked general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to carry out investigations in the State.

On November 6, the Jharkhand Government had revoked the general consent to the investigation agency.

On November 6, the Jharkhand Government had revoked the general consent to the investigation agency.

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal - have already withdrawn their general consent to let the CBI probe cases in their jurisdiction.

