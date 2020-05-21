Punjab’s corona curve bending, Haryana’s may be close to bending

The number of deaths in India stand at 3435, as of Thursday morning. India’s fatality rate at 3.1%, is the 10th highest among the 18 countries with more than 50,000 cases. The fatality rate of France has been the highest (19.5%) and Saudi Arabia the lowest (0.5%) among this club of high-burden countries. India, so far accounts for 0.07% of covid-related deaths in the world. It is worth noting that new infections and deaths have peaked in many of the high-burden countries whereas they are still rising at a relatively fast clip in India.